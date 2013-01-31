Clinton: Iran may be sending more people, arms to Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are signs that Iran is sending growing numbers of people and increasingly sophisticated weaponry to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Thursday.

“It appears that they may be increasing that involvement and that is a matter of great concern to us,” she told reporters as she prepares to step down on Friday. “I think the numbers (of people) have increased ... There is a lot of concern that they are increasing the quality of the weapons, because Assad is using up his weaponry. So it’s numbers and it’s materiel.”