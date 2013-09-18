FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Assad says will abide by chemical weapon agreement: Fox News
September 18, 2013 / 11:20 PM / 4 years ago

Assad says will abide by chemical weapon agreement: Fox News

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad (R) meets Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in Damascus, in this handout photograph distributed by Syria's national news agency SANA on September 18, 2013. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said on Wednesday that his government would abide by an agreement to dispose of Syria’s chemical weapons and hand them over to whatever nation was willing to take them.

Assad, in an interview on Fox News channel, said that his government was bound to dispose of its arsenal of deadly chemical weapons but insisted that his forces were not responsible for a chemical weapons attack outside Damascus on August 21.

Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Philip Barbara

