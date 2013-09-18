Assad says will abide by chemical weapon agreement: Fox News

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Bashar al-Assad said on Wednesday that his government would abide by an agreement to dispose of Syria’s chemical weapons and hand them over to whatever nation was willing to take them.
Assad, in an interview on Fox News channel, said that his government was bound to dispose of its arsenal of deadly chemical weapons but insisted that his forces were not responsible for a chemical weapons attack outside Damascus on August 21.
