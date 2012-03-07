Panetta defends cautious U.S. approach toward Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Wednesday defended U.S. caution in trying to end the ongoing violence in Syria, despite biting criticism from lawmakers who questioned how many people would have to die before the Obama administration used force.

Panetta and General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, both told the Senate Armed Services Committee that U.S. intelligence agencies believed it was just a matter of time before Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad was ousted from power.

“Their view is that the state of this insurgency is so deep right now ... that ultimately he will fall one way or another,” Panetta said. But some senators questioned if the administration was using that assessment to justify its slow response.

“How many additional civilian lives would have to be lost in order to convince you that the military measures of this kind that we are proposing are necessary to end the killing?” asked Senator John McCain, who has urged air strikes on Syria. “How many more have to die? Ten thousand more? Twenty thousand more?”

President Barack Obama has urged Assad to halt the violence against his people and step aside to allow a democratic transition. But efforts to develop an international consensus toward Syria have met resistance.

Russia and China have opposed any intervention similar to the one last year in Libya and last month vetoed a U.N. Security Council resolution backing an Arab League call for a political transition that would have Assad cede power.

Asked whether she expected a change in the Russian position now that its elections are over, Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Wednesday she was looking for ways to enhance cooperation with Russia.

She said she had spoken to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday and planned to see him again next Monday at a special U.N. meeting on the Arab Spring.

7,500 KILLED

The United Nations estimates some 7,500 people have been killed in Syria since unrest swept the Arab world last year and protesters began calling for Assad to step aside and allow free elections. Syria said in December that government opponents had killed some 2,000 member of the security forces.

Panetta told the Senate Armed Services Committee the Pentagon has discussed possible options for action in response to the violence in Syria but he said no detailed planning was underway because “we are waiting for the direction of the president.”

Panetta, who agreed to raise the issue with the NATO alliance, said there was no international consensus yet on how to proceed over Syria but efforts were underway to reach agreement on what action to take.

“That makes the most sense. What doesn’t make sense is to take unilateral action at this point,” Panetta said.

Aram Nerguizian, an analyst at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said defense officials were justified in taking a cautious approach toward Syria, given its more capable military and its political and sectarian divisions.

“The reality is that Syria is just too big and too complex to jump into this without taking a real pulse of who the players are, what the real contingencies are and how this can play out in real-world terms,” Nerguizian said.

Some lawmakers pressed for the use of U.S. air power to strike at Syrian tanks and artillery that have been used to besiege opposition cities. Air power was used similarly in Libya last year as well as Bosnia and Kosovo in the 1990s.

But Dempsey warned that Syrian air defenses were significantly more advanced than those of Libya or Bosnia.

“They have approximately five times more sophisticated air defense systems than existed in Libya covering one-fifth of the terrain,” Dempsey said. “All of their air defenses are arrayed on their western border, which is their population center.”

Dempsey expressed reluctance to discuss in a public forum which countries were supplying weapons to Syria. But he acknowledged Iran was sending small-caliber arms, rocket-propelled grenades and anti-tank weapons to Assad’s forces. Other countries with foreign sales agreements with Tehran were providing “upper tier stuff, including air defenses,” he said.

As senators prodded the Obama administration for action toward Damascus, a panel in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted for a measure to impose sanctions on Syria’s energy sector and for referring Assad to a war crimes tribunal.