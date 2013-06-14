FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House says Syria no-fly zone would be costly and difficult
June 14, 2013 / 6:06 PM / in 4 years

White House says Syria no-fly zone would be costly and difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday it would be dramatically more difficult and costly to set up a no-fly zone over Syria than it was in Libya, stressing that the United States does not have a national interest in pursuing that option.

“We feel like the best course of action is to try to strengthen a moderate opposition,” Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes told a news briefing.

He said the United States did not want to send U.S. troops - or “boots on the ground” - to Syria and said enforcing a no-fly zone over the country could require intense, open-ended U.S. military engagement.

Reporting By Laura MacInnis; editing by Christopher Wilson

