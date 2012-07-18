White House: "window is closing" for peace in Syria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Wednesday that the “window is closing” to find a peaceful solution to the violence in Syria and added it did not know the whereabouts of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a deadly blast killed three of his top military officials.

“The window is closing, we need to take action in a unified way to help bring about the transition that the Syrian people so deserve,” White House spokesman Jay Carney said at a news conference.