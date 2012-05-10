FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Extremists taking advantage of Syria chaos: White House
May 10, 2012 / 6:07 PM / in 5 years

Extremists taking advantage of Syria chaos: White House

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House condemned Thursday’s suicide car bombings in Damascus, which it said were not representative of the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, arguing they showed the need to end the country’s upheaval.

”Attacks like these that result in the indiscriminate killing and injury of civilians are reprehensible and cannot be justified,“ White House spokesman Jay Carney said. ”They also remind us of the urgent necessity of achieving a political solution before it is too late.

“We do not believe (this) kind of attack that you saw in Damascus is representative of the opposition. There are clearly extremist elements in Syria, as we have said all along, who are trying to take advantage of the chaos in that country, chaos brought about by Assad’s brutal assault on his own people,” Carney said aboard Air Force One.

The two blasts killed 55 people and wounded 372 in the deadliest attacks in the Syrian capital since the uprising against Assad began 14 months ago.

Reporting By Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

