White House sees momentum in opposition to Syria's Assad
July 18, 2012 / 4:22 PM / 5 years ago

White House sees momentum in opposition to Syria's Assad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said Wednesday that President Bashar al-Assad was losing control of Syria, after a deadly attack on his inner circle, and that the United States was working urgently with international partners to push for a political transition there.

“There is real momentum against Assad, with increasing defections, and a strengthened and more united opposition that is operating across the country,” White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said after a suicide bombing in Damascus that killed Syria’s defense minister and Assad’s brother-in-law.

“With the Assad regime losing control, it’s time for the Syrian people and the international community to focus on what comes next,” he said.

“We are working urgently with our international partners to push for a political transition in Syria. The international community, including the opposition, has met several times to begin this process and it must continue.”

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

