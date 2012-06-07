FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. condemns Syria killings, urges end to Assad backing
June 7, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. condemns Syria killings, urges end to Assad backing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday condemned a reported new massacre in Syria as “outrageous targeted killings of civilians” and again called on other countries to halt support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and to join in backing a political transition there.

The White House, in a statement, also described the Syrian government’s refusal to let U.N. monitors into the area as “an affront to human dignity and justice.” Opposition activists said up to 40 women and children were among at least 78 people killed in the Sunni Muslim village near Hama on Wednesday.

Russia and China have blocked further U.N. action against Syria over its bloody crackdown, and Assad’s military has been supplied by Moscow and Tehran.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

