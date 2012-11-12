FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli army scores "direct hits" on Syrian target
November 12, 2012 / 1:29 PM / in 5 years

Israeli army scores "direct hits" on Syrian target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s army fired tank shells into Syria on Monday and scored “direct hits” in response to a Syrian mortar shell that struck the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights, the Israeli military said in a statement.

It was the second time in two days that Israel has responded to what it said was errant Syrian fire. On Sunday the military said it had a fired a “warning shot” across the disengagement line, while on Monday it said it had fired back at “the source”.

Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Douglas Hamilton

