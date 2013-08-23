FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says Syria situation 'of grave concern'
August 23, 2013 / 10:38 AM / 4 years ago

Obama says Syria situation 'of grave concern'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said in an interview on Friday that the international community needs to find out more about whether chemical weapons have been used in Syria, and called on the Assad government to allow a full investigation.

“What we’ve seen indicates that this is clearly a big event, of grave concern,” Obama said in a television interview with CNN. “The notion that the U.S. can somehow solve what is a sectarian complex problem inside of Syria sometimes is overstated”

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Editing by Vicki Allen

