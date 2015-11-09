FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AMG to buy stake in Systematica Investments from BlueCrest
November 9, 2015 / 12:13 AM / 2 years ago

AMG to buy stake in Systematica Investments from BlueCrest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. based asset management company Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) (AMG.N) said on Sunday it has agreed to buy a majority of the equity stake held by BlueCrest Capital Management LP in Systematica Investments LP.

After the deal is closed, Systematica’s senior management will continue to hold a majority of the equity of the business and will direct its day-to-day operations, AMG said.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Systematica Investments was separated from BlueCrest in January. Led by Chief Executive Leda Braga, Systematica manages about $8.8 billion in assets for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and high-net-worth individuals.

As part of the deal, Systematica’s senior partners have agreed to remain committed to the firm in the long term, AMG said.

Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
