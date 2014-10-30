Lockheed Martin to buy health technology firm Systems Made Simple

Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corp Marillyn Hewson speaks to journalists at a news conference at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense contractor Lockheed Martin will buy privately-held Systems Made Simple, a provider of health information technology solutions to the federal government, the company said on Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed but were said to be not material to Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson said Systems Made Simple was “a natural extension of our health IT portfolio, and will enable us to deliver a broader portfolio of capabilities to meet our healthcare customers’ current and future needs.”

Among other things, Systems Made Simple, based in Syracuse, New York, works with the Department of Veterans Affairs in areas such as health data analytics, data center operation, health data management and health system interoperability.