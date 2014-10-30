FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lockheed Martin to buy health technology firm Systems Made Simple
#Deals
October 30, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Lockheed Martin to buy health technology firm Systems Made Simple

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chief Executive Officer of Lockheed Martin Corp Marillyn Hewson speaks to journalists at a news conference at the 2014 Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, southern England July 14, 2014. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Defense contractor Lockheed Martin will buy privately-held Systems Made Simple, a provider of health information technology solutions to the federal government, the company said on Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed but were said to be not material to Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed CEO Marillyn Hewson said Systems Made Simple was “a natural extension of our health IT portfolio, and will enable us to deliver a broader portfolio of capabilities to meet our healthcare customers’ current and future needs.”

Among other things, Systems Made Simple, based in Syracuse, New York, works with the Department of Veterans Affairs in areas such as health data analytics, data center operation, health data management and health system interoperability.

Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Franklin Paul and Nick Zieminski

