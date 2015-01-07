FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
T-Mobile US beats 2014 target for postpaid subscriber growth
#Technology News
January 7, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

T-Mobile US beats 2014 target for postpaid subscriber growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Signage for a T-Mobile store is pictured in downtown Los Angeles, California August 31, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

BERLIN (Reuters) - T-Mobile US TMUS.N said it continued to take share from rivals in 2014, beating its target for postpaid net customer additions and attracting a total 8.3 million net customers last year.

For 2014, T-Mobile US, majority owned by Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE), added a net 4.9 million postpaid customers, those who pay for services after use. At its third-quarter earnings in October it had guided for between 4.3 and 4.7 million for the year.

The mobile operator, the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States, said that it added 2.1 million net customers in the fourth quarter in total.

Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
