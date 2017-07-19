FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 11 minutes ago

T-Mobile's quarterly revenue rises 10 percent

1 Min Read

A T-Mobile logo is advertised on a building sign in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 11, 2017.Mike Blake

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly revenue as its promotional offers helped win subscribers from larger rivals Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

T-Mobile's net income rose to $581 million, or 67 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $225 million, or 25 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $10.21 billion from $9.29 billion.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

