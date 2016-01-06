FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology News
January 6, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

T-Mobile beats 2015 target for postpaid subscriber additions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People pass by a T-Mobile store in the Brooklyn borough of New York June 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc added more postpaid subscribers in 2015 than it had projected as its lower-priced plans helped attract monthly users away from competitors.

For the year ended Dec. 31, T-Mobile on a net basis added 4.5 million branded postpaid customers, beating its forecast of 3.8-4.2 million.

The No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier said it added 2.1 million customers on a net basis in the fourth quarter, taking the full-year net customer additions to 8.3 million.

Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
