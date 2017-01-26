FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
T. Rowe Price reports fourth-quarter outflows, shares slide
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
January 26, 2017 / 4:02 PM / 7 months ago

T. Rowe Price reports fourth-quarter outflows, shares slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of T. Rowe Price Group is pictured at its office in Tokyo, Japan, January 13, 2017.Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Asset manager T. Rowe Price Group Inc on Thursday reported net withdrawals of investor cash during the fourth quarter, including from its target-date retirement portfolios, sending shares sliding 5.6 percent.

The Baltimore asset manager said total assets under management at Dec. 31 stood at $810.8 billion, after market gains of $2.9 billion during the quarter were more than offset by $5 billion of net client withdrawals.

The withdrawals included $1.9 billion from its target-date retirement portfolios as investors moved to passive products, the company said. The withdrawals marked T. Rowe Price's first-ever quarterly outflow in the target-date area.

Shares stood at $69.91, down $4.18 in morning trading.

Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.