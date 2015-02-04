FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Software maker Tableau's revenue trumps estimates
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
February 4, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Software maker Tableau's revenue trumps estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tableau Software Inc reported a better-than-expected 75 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its data analytics products from businesses.

The company’s shares were up 20 percent in extended trading.

License sales of Tableau’s business intelligence software jumped 75 percent to $101.4 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

The company said it closed 304 deals of more than $100,000 in the quarter and added more than 2,600 new customer accounts.

Tableau Software’s net income rose to $20.7 million, or 27 cents per share, from $11.3 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 42 cents per share.

Revenue jumped to $142.9 million from $81.5 million.

Analysts on average had expected a revenue of $122.6 million.

Tableau shares rose 23 percent in 2014.

Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.