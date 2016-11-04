Taco Bell Corp, a unit of Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N), said on Friday it would increase the number of restaurants in the United States to 9,000 and create 100,000 jobs by the end of 2022, just four days after its parent completed the spinoff of its China unit.

Taco Bell, which currently operates about 7,000 units in the United States, had revenue of about $2 billion in 2015.

(The story was refiled to correct paragraph 1 and headline to say Taco Bell will increase the number of U.S. restaurants to 9,000, not open 9,000 restaurants)

