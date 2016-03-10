FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taco Bell launches $1 breakfast menu
March 10, 2016 / 7:07 PM / a year ago

Taco Bell launches $1 breakfast menu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Taco Bell restaurant is pictured in Paramus, New Jersey July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

(Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc (YUM.N) owned Taco Bell upped the ante in the breakfast wars, launching a nationwide $1 breakfast menu in a bid to compete with other fast-food chains that are cashing in on the trend.

The $1 morning value menu will feature new items such as the mini skillet bowl, breakfast soft taco along with the grilled breakfast burrito, which it already offers.

Taco Bell is the latest fast-food chain to jump on the wagon of offering breakfast items, encouraged by a shift in eating habits away from traditional cereals and a preference for breakfast items throughout the day.

Taco Bell’s dollar meal also adds heat to the “value price war” which was sparked off by the all-day breakfast offered by McDonald’s Corp (MCD.N) forcing competitors Wendy’s Co (WEN.O) to introduce the “4 for $4” and Burger King’s “5 for $4” meals.

McDonald’s introduced its all-day breakfast in the United States in October last, year a move that buoyed its latest quarterly results.

Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
