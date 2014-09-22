Taiwan central bank hints rates to stay on hold as global recovery uncertain

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank expressed caution about global growth and said inflation in the domestic economy was under control, setting the stage for interest rates to stay unchanged at a policy meeting this week.

In a report issued to a parliamentary committee on Monday, the central bank said that when the U.S. Federal Reserve eventually halts its quantitative easing measures, the effect is uncertain on the growth of emerging and global markets.

China’s economic growth is slower than in the past, while euro zone economies are barely growing yet, Taiwan’s central bank said.

The situation varies for individual economies and inflation, which means monetary policies may diverge, the central bank said.

“Since the beginning of this year, Taiwan’s (policy) rates have not changed, which has helped maintain stability in the financial sector and in prices, promoting economic growth,” the central bank said.

Taiwan’s economy is dependent on exports with mainland China and the United States being its two biggest trading partners.

Central bank Governor Perng Fai-nan is scheduled to present the report to the Finance Committee of the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday. He will discuss the central bank’s operations and take questions from lawmakers. On Thursday, the central bank will convene its quarterly meeting to decide on the direction of key rates.

Taiwan’s discount rate is forecast to remain at 1.875 percent, unchanged for 13 consecutive quarters, according to the median forecast of 15 economists polled by Reuters.

The annual inflation rate in August climbed to a one-and-a-half-year high of 2.07 percent, crossing the 2 percent threshold the central bank has said it was comfortable with. However, core CPI, which excludes energy, fruit and vegetable prices, was up a milder 1.67 percent last month from a year earlier.