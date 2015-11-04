Taiwan official says no private agreements to be reached at meeting

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Absolutely no private agreements will be reached at a historic meeting between Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a senior Taiwan official said on Wednesday.
Andrew Hsia, head of the Mainland Affairs Council, Taiwan’s ministry in charge of China policy, made the remarks at a briefing ahead of an unexpected meeting between the two leaders on Saturday in Singapore.
