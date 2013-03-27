FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan says to ease rule on China investments in free trade zone
March 27, 2013 / 4:49 AM / 5 years ago

Taiwan says to ease rule on China investments in free trade zone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s government said on Wednesday that it would ease rules for Chinese investors in the manufacturing sector in Taiwan’s new free trade zone.

Taiwan will also loosen rules for Chinese investments in the services industry in the zone, based on an agreement with the World Trade Organization, the state economic planner told reporters.

Business ties across the Taiwan Strait have improved to their best level in 60 years. China’s top securities regulator met his counterpart in Taipei in an unprecedented visit earlier this year.

Reporting by Lin Miao-jung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
