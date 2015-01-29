FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan, China aim to help SMEs benefit from free trade deal
January 29, 2015 / 10:34 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan, China aim to help SMEs benefit from free trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The Taiwan government said on Thursday it and China will set up a task force for small- and medium-enterprises (SMEs) for the first time to allow such businesses to benefit from a landmark free trade deal.

The move came after government officials of Taiwan and China, trade partners but political foes, met in Taipei to review what more can be done under an historic economic cooperation framework agreement (ECFA) deal signed in 2010.

Trade ties across the Taiwan Strait have gathered momentum since China-friendly President Ma Ying-jeou took office in Taiwan in 2008. The 2010 agreement was designed to slash tariffs for many industries and companies, but not s much for SMEs.

“We hope the benefits coming with the ECFA can also be enjoyed by SMEs,” Cho Shih-Chao, Taiwan’s deputy economics minister, told a news briefing after the meeting.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Robert Birsel

