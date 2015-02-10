FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's China affairs chief steps down over court ruling
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
February 10, 2015 / 3:27 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's China affairs chief steps down over court ruling

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Minister Wang Yu-chi talks to the media as he visits Nanjing Univeristy, Jiangsu province, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The chief of Taiwan’s China policy-making body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), resigned on Tuesday after objecting to a court ruling clearing a former deputy of leaking sensitive information to mainland China.

The former deputy, Chang Hsien-ya, had been under investigation since 2014 on allegations he had leaked information to China, but prosecutors said there was insufficient evidence of that.

The head of the council, Wang Yu-chi, submitted his resignation in response.

“I do not agree with the prosecutors’ decision, but I fully respect it,” Wang told a news briefing carried live on television.

The MAC said last year Chang left his post for “family reasons”. Chang later said he was forced to do so.

“He was not charged due to lack of sufficient evidence in leaking information,” the Taipei District Prosecutors Office said in a statement earlier.

“What Chang and other defendants had done did not damage national interests and security,” it said.

The MAC handles cross-strait policy with its Chinese counterpart, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office. Talks between the two have increased substantially as cross-strait business ties have surged to their most extensive in six decades.

Wang’s resignation was not expected to have any impact on relations with the mainland.

Reporting by Faith Hung and Lin Miao-jung; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.