China, Taiwan meeting good for stability, official says

BEIJING (Reuters) - A meeting planned for Saturday between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou is a milestone in relations that will help safeguard regional peace, the Xinhua news agency on Wednesday cited a senior Chinese official as saying.

“I believe the meeting will gain wide support from all walks of life across the Strait and the international community,” Zhang Zhijun, head of China’s Taiwan Affairs Office, was quoted as saying.