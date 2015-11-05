FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan's Ma says will bring up South China Sea issue in China meeting
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's Ma says will bring up South China Sea issue in China meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said the issue of the South China Sea would not be a topic for discussion in an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Ma added that he would bring up the issue of Taiwan’s difficulties in participating in international activities, particularly NGOs, when he meets the Chinese leader in Singapore at the weekend.

China says it alone has the right to represent Taiwan internationally, although it has made exceptions for membership of some bodies, such as the World Trade Organization, so long as the island is identified as “Chinese Taipei”.

Ma made the remarks at a briefing on Thursday, adding that Taiwan had informed the United States about the meeting, the first between leaders of the two sides since 1949, ahead of time.

(This version of the story corrects headline, text to make clear South China Sea not topic for discussion)

Reporting By Faith Hung, Writing by Ben Blanchard and Megha Rajagopalan; Editing by Dean Yates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.