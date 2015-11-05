FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan says meeting with China's Xi to further normalize cross-strait ties
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 2:43 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan says meeting with China's Xi to further normalize cross-strait ties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A weekend meeting between the leaders of Taiwan and China is aimed at further normalizing relations between the two sides, Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Thursday.

Ma was speaking at a news conference ahead of the talks in Singapore scheduled on Saturday with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the first such meeting of the two political rivals since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949.

It coincides with rising anti-China sentiment in Taiwan ahead of presidential and parliamentary polls in January, at which Ma’s Kuomintang party is likely to lose to the Democratic Progressive Party, which traditionally favors independence from China.

Talks at such a time could help reduce hostilities in the short term, Ma said, adding that he hoped future leaders of Taiwan would be able to hold such meetings.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Writing by J.R. Wu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.