FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan opposition leader says surprise Ma-Xi meeting harms island's democracy
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 4, 2015 / 6:13 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan opposition leader says surprise Ma-Xi meeting harms island's democracy

Taiwan's main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Chairperson Tsai Ing-wen gives a speech before their central standing committee in Taipei, Taiwan, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan opposition leader and presidential frontrunner Tsai Ing-wen on Wednesday lambasted the planned meeting between China’s and Taiwan’s leaders set for Saturday in Singapore.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold talks with Taiwanese counterpart Ma Ying-jeou on Saturday, the first meeting of leaders from the two rivals since the Chinese civil war ended in 1949.

“Last night, suddenly there was this news of the Ma-Xi meeting. I believe people across the country, like me, felt very surprised,” Tsai Ing-wen, chairwoman of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), said in prepared remarks to reporters and top party members.

“A meeting of the leaders of the two sides across the strait is a great event, involving the dignity and national interests of Taiwan. But to let the people know in such a hasty and chaotic manner is damaging to Taiwan’s democracy.”

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.