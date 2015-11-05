Taiwan's Ma says U.S. positive on meeting with China's Xi

TAPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Thursday that plans for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping had drawn positive feedback from the United States.

More than 70 percent of those polled last month by Taiwan’s top policymaking body on China approved of the historic meeting with Xi, Ma told a news conference.

He said he had no plans for Taiwan’s opposition leader Tsai Ing-wen to accompany him at the meeting, which is set for Saturday in Singapore, and is the first between the two rivals since 1949.