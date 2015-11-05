FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
November 5, 2015 / 3:13 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's Ma says U.S. positive on meeting with China's Xi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou said on Thursday that plans for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping had drawn positive feedback from the United States.

More than 70 percent of those polled last month by Taiwan’s top policymaking body on China approved of the historic meeting with Xi, Ma told a news conference.

He said he had no plans for Taiwan’s opposition leader Tsai Ing-wen to accompany him at the meeting, which is set for Saturday in Singapore, and is the first between the two rivals since 1949.

Reporting by Faith Hung, Writing by Megha Rajagopalan and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
