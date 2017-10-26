FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan president says Taipei, Beijing need to focus on better dialogue
October 26, 2017 / 2:29 AM / in 42 minutes

Taiwan president says Taipei, Beijing need to focus on better dialogue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taipei and Beijing need to drop their historical retaliation, focus on better dialogue and peacefully develop cross-strait relations, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appoints Tainan city mayor William Lai (R) as a prime minister during a news conference in Taipei, Taiwan September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Hamacher

Relations with Beijing have deteriorated sharply since Tsai, who leads the pro-independence Democratic Progressive Party, took office last year, with China suspecting she wants to push for the island’s formal independence, a red line for Beijing.

Tsai made the comments at a cross-straits forum that came after Beijing unveiled a new leadership line-up at the Communist Party Congress.

Beijing considers self-ruled Taiwan a wayward province to be brought under its control by force if necessary.

Reporting By Jess Macy Yu; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree, Editing by Michael Perry

