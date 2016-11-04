Taiwan's Formosa offers diesel, jet fuel for 2017 term contracts

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp has offered diesel and jet fuel for 2017 term contracts, tender documents showed on Friday.

Trade sources said the move would kick start negotiations on term contracts in North Asia, with ample supply expected to hit prices in 2017.

Formosa has offered 300,000 barrels of 10 parts per million (ppm) sulfur diesel for loading every quarter in 2017 from Mailiao, Taiwan, the documents showed.

It has also offered 300,000 barrels of jet fuel for every quarter of next year and 240,000 barrels a month of 500 ppm sulfur gasoil.

The tenders close on Nov. 8, with offers to remain valid until Nov. 25.

Formosa will skip its 50 ppm sulfur gasoil term contract next year, a source close to the matter said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Diesel and jet fuel supply in Asia is expected to be ample next year as China continues to step up exports of the fuels while demand takes a while to catch up, traders said.

Kuwait Petroleum Corp negotiated its 2017 term contracts for diesel and jet fuel at lower premiums earlier this week.

In the term tenders, Formosa indicated it would conduct refinery maintenance next March and September.

Formosa finalised its 10 ppm sulfur diesel 2016 term contract at a premium of 70 cents a barrel to Singapore quotes, and its jet fuel at premium of 10 cents a barrel.

It also negotiated to sell its 2016 500 ppm sulfur gasoil privately at a discount of 35 cents a barrel and its 50 ppm sulfur diesel term at a premium of 20 cents a barrel.