September 1, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

Pampering pooches with pet massages in Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, (Reuters) - A hotel in Taiwan is having a dog masseuse pamper the pooches staying with them with pet massages using ancient Chinese techniques.

Dog massage teacher Ken Tsai says he utilizes theories employed in traditional Chinese medicine, including the meridian system, a theory of energy flowing along certain channels through the body.

Tsai first started learning the basics of pet massage during a course he took in Japan in 2009 to help his two aging dogs, and he believes the practice also helps foster a better relationship between pet and owner.

Pet owners who want to learn Tsai's techniques can start with a program including six hours of instruction for T$3,000 (about $95).

Reporting by Fabian Hamacher, Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Nick Macfie

