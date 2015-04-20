FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Taiwan, buildings sway in Taipei
April 20, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits Taiwan, buildings sway in Taipei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A strong earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 hit Taiwan’s eastern coast on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, shaking offices in the capital, Taipei.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no threat of a tsunami after the quake, which had been measured at 6.3 by Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau.

The bureau put the epicenter of the quake about 75 km (45 miles) off the coast at a depth of about 17 km (10 miles), although the USGS put the depth at less than a kilometer.

Reporting by Jennifer Yang and Michael Gold; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Paul Tait

