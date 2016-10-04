FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
October 4, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Taiwan September exports seen growing for third month, inflation picking up slightly: Reuters poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Containers are seen stacked up at Keelung port, northern Taiwan, October 30, 2015.Pichi Chuang/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's exports in September likely rose for a third straight month, according to the median of forecasts from 14 analysts polled by Reuters.

Exports were expected to rise 3.2 percent year on year. That would mark the biggest year-on-year growth since November 2014, when it expanded 3.76 percent, according to government data.

Taiwan is one of Asia's major exporters, especially of hi-tech goods, and its export trend is a key gauge of global demand for technology gadgets worldwide.

September imports were expected to rise 8.3 percent, the first expansion since late 2014, after slipping 0.8 percent in August.

The consumer price index, as a gauge of inflation, is expected to have risen 0.6 percent in September year-on-year, the poll showed.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
