Taiwan narrowly avoids recession, third-quarter GDP slumps worst in six years

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan narrowly dodged a recession in the third quarter even as the economy contracted for the first time since the global financial crisis, with exporters suffering a crippling blow from faltering global demand and a slowdown in China.

Gross domestic product contracted a worse than expected 1.01 percent in the July-September period from a year ago, preliminary figures from the government showed on Friday. That compared with a forecast of a 0.6 percent decline in a Reuters poll, and 0.52 percent growth in the second quarter.

The grim data, the trade-reliant economy’s first contraction in six years, could pressure the central bank to ease monetary policy further, after it cut rates for the first time since the global financial crisis in late September.

The cabinet will hold a news conference at 0200 GMT to discuss steps to boost consumption in the near term, according to a government notice.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product grew an anemic 0.21 percent in the third quarter from the second quarter at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR), reversing from the 6.56 percent slump of the second quarter, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics said.

Two consecutive quarters of contractions would have put the economy in a technical recession, which it hasn’t seen since the depths of the financial crisis in 2009.

The outlook didn’t offer much encouragement.

“The biggest drag is exports due to the softening of China. That won’t dissipate anytime soon and probably will drag on growth in the fourth quarter,” said Emily Dabbs, economist with Moody’s Analytics in Sydney.

A key supply-chain hub for high-tech products, Taiwan’s exporters have been badly exposed to the downturn in global demand with manufacturers that contract for global titans such as Apple Inc and Hewlett-Packard Co taking a hit. In September, exports dropped 14 percent with sales to major trading partner China tumbling 17.1 percent. The collapse in shipments has craved off a big chunk of economic output - an all too familiar scene across regional economies with exposure to struggling China.

Final GDP figures, along with details and outlook comments, will be released by statistics agency over the next two to three weeks.

DGBAS director Su-mei Shih told lawmakers recently that it would be difficult for GDP growth to reach 1 percent for this year, a marked downturn from 3.77 percent in 2014 that was partly driven by record demand for Apple’s signature smartphones.