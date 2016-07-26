FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poll: Taiwan second-quarter GDP seen returning to growth for first time since second-quarter 2015
July 26, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

Poll: Taiwan second-quarter GDP seen returning to growth for first time since second-quarter 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man selling shark fins shouts out to customers at a Chinese New Year market in Taipei January 30, 2011.Nicky Loh

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's economy is expected to have returned to on-year growth in the second quarter from three straight quarters of decline, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, as the decline in exports slows and investment increases.

The median forecast of 16 analysts Reuters surveyed was for growth of 0.56 percent year-on-year, a turnaround from a 0.68 percent decline in the first quarter, and the first on-year expansion since the second quarter of 2015.

The economy contracted 0.80 percent and 0.89 percent in the third and fourth quarters of last year, respectively, according to data from the statistics agency.

The preliminary figures will be released in a statement with minimal commentary on Friday. Revised figures will be released about two to three weeks later, with more details and forward-looking forecasts.

Poll compiled by Carol Lee; Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes

