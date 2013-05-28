Taiwan to let insurers invest $3.3 billion in infrastructure

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s cabinet said on Tuesday it will ease regulations to let insurance companies invest T$100 billion ($3.3 billion) in infrastructure projects, as part of a broader package to boost the economy which has been hurt by weak global demand.

The island’s export-driven economy has been hit by soft demand overseas, prompting the government to turn to domestic markets. Last week, the government cut its 2013 GDP outlook to 2.4 percent from 3.59 percent, showing increased concern that lackluster global demand poses a threat to the island’s pivotal tech exports to China and the United States.

“We will make ways for insurers’ massive funds to invest in the projects in a short period of time,” Premier Jiang Yi-huah told a news briefing.

“Situations at home and abroad should improve in H2...We still hope GDP can grow at 3 percent this year,” the premier said.

The move was well received by some analysts.

“The contribution to economic growth will be more obvious in the longer term if insurers’ funds can be directed successfully to infrastructure projects,” said Andrew Tsai, an economist at KGI Securities.

“The government will also benefit from that because its fiscal situation has been challenging.”

Under the package, the premier said that the government will also subsidize purchases of gas stoves and water heaters, attract foreign tourists, and ask local city governments to facilitate major investments, among several other measures.

By around 0400 GMT, stocks of some insurers beat the broader market .TWII, which was nearly flat.

Cathay Financial (2882.TW) and Fubon Financial (2881.TW), parents of Taiwan’s two biggest life insurers, rose 0.7 percent and was unchanged, respectively.