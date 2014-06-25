FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan central bank to keep rates firm, eye on growth, Fed
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 25, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan central bank to keep rates firm, eye on growth, Fed

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A security guard stands in front of the Taiwan Central Bank logo in Taipei March 26, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s central bank will likely keep interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting Thursday, as inflation has yet to pick up and rates in the United States remain at record lows.

The central bank has maintained an accommodative monetary policy against a backdrop of relatively tepid price growth, leaving its policy rate stable at 1.875 percent for the past 11 consecutive quarters.

Consumer price inflation (CPI) was 1.61 percent in May, below the central bank’s 2 percent comfort level and a softening form April’s figure.

Both export and export-order growth came in well below expectations in May, raising fears that Taiwan is losing competitiveness in its lynchpin sector, electronics.

But some sectors, such as housing prices and the stock market, are booming, and Taiwan’s overall economy is set to grow at 2.98 percent this year, its best showing since 2011.

Among other macroeconomic measures, industrial output continues a steady upward climb, with the index hitting a single-month record high in May.

The main TAIEX index .TWII has also been cresting new multi-year highs recently, and is one of the best-performing bourses in Asia, according to Tim Condon, an economist at ING in Singapore.

Condon believes that it is only a matter of time before this financial market growth shows up in the real economy.

“It takes a while for asset price inflation to trickle down to CPI,” Condon said. “Eventually, however, it will arrive.”

Condon believes the central bank will raise rates in about a year, tracking the U.S. Federal Reserve. He said the rates should rise by about half of the Fed’s level of increase.

Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.