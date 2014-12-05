FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan reappoints most of cabinet in post-poll reshuffle
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 5, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan reappoints most of cabinet in post-poll reshuffle

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou (C) shakes hands with Kuomintang (KMT) party officials after announcing his resignation from the party's chairman position during their central standing committee in Taipei December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan put most of its cabinet ministers back to work in a minimal government reshuffle on Friday following a weekend election that trounced the ruling party, prompting the premier to quit and President Ma Ying-jeou to step down as party chief.

The Executive Yuan on Friday announced the new line up of ministers under Premier Mao Chi-kuo, who was named on Wednesday to replace Jiang Yi-huah. Mao was previously Taiwan’s vice premier.

The ministers for Taiwan’s key posts that deal with finance, defense and China policy were unchanged.

Taiwan appointed John C.C. Deng as the new economics minister. He was formerly a minister without portfolio under the Executive Yuan. Woody Duh, formerly the economics minister, is now a minister without portfolio.

Former premier Jiang resigned on Saturday after the ruling Kuomintang (KMT), struggling to convince voters of the benefits of the deeper ties with China, lost key posts in local elections island wide.

For the KMT, or Nationalist party, it was the worst electoral setback since 2000, when it lost power for the first time to the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors formal independence for the island Beijing considers a renegade province.

Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.