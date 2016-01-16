FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's ruling party concedes defeat in presidential election
January 16, 2016 / 11:15 AM / 2 years ago

Taiwan's ruling party concedes defeat in presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s ruling Nationalist Party conceded defeat on Saturday in presidential elections, offering congratulations to opposition candidate Tsai Ing-wen from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

“I‘m sorry,” candidate Eric Chu said, surrounded by somber-looking supporters, some in tears, adding he had also resigned as party chairman.

A DPP source told Reuters that the party was working on Tsai’s victory speech. She is expected to speak within the hour.

Reporting by J.R. Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

