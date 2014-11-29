FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan's premier resigns after ruling party loss in local election
November 29, 2014 / 12:26 PM / 3 years ago

Taiwan's premier resigns after ruling party loss in local election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan’s premier announced his resignation on Saturday after the ruling Kuomintang (KMT) party’s trouncing in local elections.

Jiang Yi-huah, in a hastily called news conference, said his resignation had been accepted by President Ma Ying-Jeou.

The KMT lost its two strongholds of Taipei, the capital, and Taichung, in central Taiwan, in the election for mayors and councillors at the local level island-wide.

The race for the Taipei mayor’s job had been widely interpreted as a test of confidence in Ma’s China-friendly government.

Reporting by Jeanny Kao and J.R. Wu; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
