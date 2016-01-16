FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taiwan president-elect calls for freedom of navigation in South China Sea
January 16, 2016 / 1:21 PM / 2 years ago

Taiwan president-elect calls for freedom of navigation in South China Sea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Taiwan president-elect Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday called for freedom of navigation in the disputed South China Sea and for a peaceful resolution of the dispute.

She also said Taiwan will continue to strengthen the island’s ties with Japan.

China claims almost all the disputed South China Sea, where it has built artificial islands that extend its reach. Brunei, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines have competing claims in the sea, through which $5 trillion of trade passes annually.

Reporting by J.R. Wu and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

