U.S. says it has 'profound interest' in peace between China, Taiwan
January 16, 2016 / 1:56 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. says it has 'profound interest' in peace between China, Taiwan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - The United States said on Saturday that it has “profound interest” in the continuation of peace and stability between Taiwan and China, just hours after the island elected an independence-leaning opposition leader as its president.

“We look forward to working with Dr. Tsai and Taiwan’s leaders of all parties to advance our many common interests and further strengthen the unofficial relationship between the United States and the people on Taiwan,” it said in a statement, referring to president-elect Tsai Ing-wen.

Reporting by J.R. Wu and Ben Blanchard

