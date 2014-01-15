FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Formosa Plastics plans $13.25 billion overseas expansion: media
January 15, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 4 years ago

Formosa Plastics plans $13.25 billion overseas expansion: media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Formosa Plastics Group, Taiwan’s top plastics conglomerate, will invest $13.25 billion in overseas expansion this year, its biggest annual capital budget in five years, Taiwanese media reported on Wednesday.

The group, whose main units include Formosa Plastics Corp (1301.TW) and Nan Ya Plastics (1303.TW), plans to expand in China and Vietnam and build a petrochemical project in Texas, the Commercial Times and the Economic Daily said.

Formosa Plastics Corp, the flagship unit, posted a pre-tax profit of T$23 billion ($767 million) with sales of T$215.4 billion, the Commercial Times said.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates

