4 months ago
Foxconn plans U.S. investment, plans not finalized: Chairman Gou
April 28, 2017 / 4:41 PM / 4 months ago

Foxconn plans U.S. investment, plans not finalized: Chairman Gou

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, attends the Cancer Moonshot news conference in Taipei, Taiwan September 26, 2016.Tyrone Siu

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, said Chairman Terry Gou as he exited the White House on Friday.

Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), Foxconn operates large manufacturing facilities in China, which is a base for its assembly of Apple's iPhones.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson and Ayesha Rascoe; Additional report by Gui Qing Koh in New York; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh

