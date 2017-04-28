Foxconn plans U.S. investment, plans not finalized: Chairman Gou

Terry Gou, chairman of Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn, attends the Cancer Moonshot news conference in Taipei, Taiwan September 26, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronic manufacturer and a major Apple Inc (AAPL.O) supplier, is planning an investment in the United States but has not finalized its plans, said Chairman Terry Gou as he exited the White House on Friday.

Formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (2317.TW), Foxconn operates large manufacturing facilities in China, which is a base for its assembly of Apple's iPhones.