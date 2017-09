A crime scene investigator walks at the scene of a knife attack at a subway platform in the Taipei Metro Jiangzicui station in New Taipei city May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A knife-wielding college student killed three people and injured 25, police said, in a rare incident on Taipei’s metro on Wednesday.

Police said a motive was not immediately clear, although the man had been drinking alcohol before the attacks.

The Taiwan capital, home to 7.3 million people, is commonly considered a very safe city for its size.