FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Taiwan names new premier in cabinet reshuffle following poll defeat
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 3, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Taiwan names new premier in cabinet reshuffle following poll defeat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan on Wednesday named Vice Premier Mao Chi-kuo as the island’s new premier, in a cabinet reshuffle that follows Saturday’s resignation of the previous incumbent to take responsibility for the ruling party’s defeat in local elections.

Jiang Yi-huah quit after President Ma Ying-jeou’s ruling Kuomintang party lost key mayoral and local-level posts islandwide.

The shift in power in favor of the pro-independence opposition Democratic Progressive Party comes less than two years ahead of the next presidential election.

Ma on Wednesday formally gave up his post as KMT chairman.

The election loss and his resignation as party chief leave Ma and his new premier facing a difficult task steering policy as he sees out his second and final four-year presidential term that ends in 2016.

Reporting by J.R. Wu and Roger Tung; Editing by Alex Richardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.