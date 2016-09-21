FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Taiwan's Mega Financial looking into NY banking branch client activities: Chairman
#Money
September 21, 2016 / 2:41 AM / a year ago

Taiwan's Mega Financial looking into NY banking branch client activities: Chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwanese state-run financial holding company Mega Financial's newly appointed chairman Michael Chang told lawmakers on Wednesday the firm is investigating whether clients of its New York banking branch engaged in money-laundering activities.

Chang was speaking during a parliamentary session in Taipei.

The executive was appointed by the Taiwan government earlier this month after the New York banking unit was hit by a U.S. fine for anti-money laundering violations.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
