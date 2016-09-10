FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Taiwan prosecutors search home of former Mega Financial chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Taiwan said on Saturday they had searched the residence of the former chairman of state-run Mega Financial Holding, in the latest government probe after its New York banking branch was fined by U.S. authorities.

The government has said it has questioned more than 20 people, including ex-chairman Mckinney Tsai, whose home was searched. The banking branch was fined $180 million for violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

Prosecutors have named Tsai as a defendant in the case and prohibited him from traveling outside Taiwan last month. "Tsai is under great suspicion," said deputy chief prosecutor Chang Chieh-chin of the Taipei District Prosecutors Office, declining to elaborate further.

"We'll review the evidence we've found," said Chang, adding that Tsai had been released on bail of T$3 million ($95,000).

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
