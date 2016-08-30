FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Taiwan taskforce to supervise probe into Mega Financial's New York branch: premier
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 30, 2016 / 9:46 AM / a year ago

Taiwan taskforce to supervise probe into Mega Financial's New York branch: premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Mega International Commercial Bank is seen in Taipei, Taiwan August 23, 2016.Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's premier said on Tuesday the government has formed an emergency taskforce to supervise its investigation into Mega Financial's (2886.TW) New York operations following the bank's fine by U.S. regulators.

"There have been so many questions and concerns raised by people," premier Lin Chuan told an unscheduled briefing. "We will discuss these questions and concerns and hand them over to the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) and the Ministry of Justice to clarify as soon as possible," he said.

The FSC said last week it will send inspectors to Mega Financial's banking branches in New York and Panama as part of its probe into the state-run bank.

The New York branch of Mega Financial has agreed to pay $180 million to New York state's financial regulator for anti-money laundering violations that included lax attention to risk exposure in Panama.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Sam Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.